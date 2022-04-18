Yalitza Aparicio: This is the house where the actress lives today

Yalitza Aparicio rose to fame in 2018 after starring in the film ‘Roma’ by Mexican director Alfonso Cuarón, however, along with professional success, she has had to deal with criticism ranging from leaving her profession as a teacher to dedicate herself to acting, until he changed his residence.

Photo: Archive

This is the house where Yalitza Aparicio lives today

Through her YouTube channel and her official TikTok account, the actress has shared with all her followers a bit of the interior of her home, an apartment that has a minimalist decoration with walls that favor the sun’s rays and also has with several plants.

Although it has a place to record his videos, the property has a large terrace that offers an incredible view of the city and where he occasionally cooks with his mother.

Another of the spaces that Yalitza Aparicio has shared through her videos is the kitchen, where in the company of her mother she usually cooks typical foods from her native Oaxaca.

This is how Yalitza Aparicio responded to criticism of her way of dressing

Yalitza Aparicio recently responded to those who criticize her for wearing clothes belonging to luxury brands and pointed out that she is proud to show her roots.

“I grew up in a different way where maybe I can fail my communities in many things and that’s not why I’m going to stop talking about them, but another one that I wanted to make very clear was why I can’t use it,” he mentioned.

Photo: Yalitza Aparicio

A few weeks ago, the actress traveled to Dubai to attend the Impact Awards, an occasion for which she wore a yellow dress that she combined with accessories and jewelry from two important luxury brands.