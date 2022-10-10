Yalitza Aparicio transforms into a brunette ‘Harley Quinn’ and this is how her fans react

Yalitza Aparicio learned to deal with fame and the consequences for her artistic career. The actress is usually in the midst of controversy over her projects or her activities beyond the cinema; above all, she is usually attacked by haters and some detractors in social networks. If he has shown anything, it is that he likes challenges, that is why he uses TikTok as an ally to show that he has no limits in acting, and that comedy suits him.

The popularity of the protagonist of the film Roma has increased this year on TikTok, where it already has more than 700 thousand followers. Also an influencer and activist for the rights of indigenous communities, she uses the application to show various facets and little-known sides, which surprises her followers and her detractors.

For example, the last piece of content you shared appeared with a filter of harley quinnone of the most popular characters DC at the movies, in which her fans ask her to replace Margot Robbie or Lady Gaga for the new movie.

Yalitza Aparicio transforms into Harley Quinn

The Oaxacan artist sand free from prejudice on your TikTok, now does the voice of Margot Robbie in her film, while saying: “How do they say? Kill everyone and escape? I feel them, the voices. Just kidding… That’s not what they said!”, she listened to herself, as she acted out the faces and gestures.

It may also interest you: Yalitza Aparicio becomes a “pious princess” with her detractors

after this lip sync of Yalitza Aparicio as Harley Quinn, many shared their impressions.

“Don’t let Disney see you”, “Funny, but not funny with laughter, funny with weirdness”, “Casting for the new Harley Quinn”, “Yalitza nooo”, “Many will not realize it but the acting chair that she is giving, does not look at the same point as the others”, “It is beautiful to see the growth of this proudly Mexican woman”, “The dark-haired Harley is perfect”“I was going to joke that it was Yalitza but if it is, “And support them whether they like it or not”, “Definitely not”, were some reactions from Internet users.

RECOMMENDATION IN PUBLIMETER TV: