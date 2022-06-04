Yalitza Aparicio’s powerful message to inspire her fans: “We have a life and dreams” | VIDEO

As a result of her debut as an actress in the film ‘Roma’, produced by Alfonso Cuarón, Yalitza Aparicio She began to appear in magazines and in various interviews that made her stand out as a star in the public eye.

However, as happens most of the times, fame brings with it haters and the case of Yalitza Aparicio is no exception.

Well, let’s remember that the actress has been the victim of various derogatory comments because of her physique, which, despite representing a real image of women, tends to bother some people accustomed to stereotypical features.

However, this has not stopped the actress, who always has a smile on her face and addresses the press and her fans in a very kind and polite way.

In fact, in an interview with ‘Ventaneando’, Yalitza Aparicio He shared a powerful message that seeks to inspire his fans to fight and achieve their dreams.

“Beyond what is seen on the screen, we are all human beings, we have a life and dreams. I like to share that part with them: we are adventurous, we love food, we are normal people. I like that this is reflected in my social networks”, he explained. Yalitza Aparicio.

On the other hand, the actress pointed out that there are dreams that seem unattainable and that there comes a time when without realizing it, you find yourself realizing them, which motivates you to aspire to more things.

Hence the importance of surrounding yourself with people who help you improve yourself and fight for the goals that at a given moment you saw as so far away.

