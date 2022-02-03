Yamaha Emt, the electric scooter with interchangeable batteries

Born from the collaboration with Gogoro and on sale in Taiwan, this zero-emission novelty stands out from its competitors for the possibility of replacing the batteries at dedicated stations

Zero-emission mobility is taking on an increasingly important role, especially when it comes to cars, where the market has been enriched with electric models for various price ranges, sizes and power. The world of two wheels, on the other hand, is still a little reluctant to this strong change: motorcyclists love the sound of the engine but, apart from the emotional sphere, there are still some technical limits, such as the weight and size of the battery. that are slowing down the spread of electrification on motorcycles. Conversely, when it comes to scooters and mopeds: the short distances to cover during the day and the ability to quickly recharge the battery from home, has allowed many new brands to embark on this new challenge with modern and captivating. The big manufacturers, however, have not been idle and, while Ducati is working on the MotoE project, Yamaha is carrying out the 2050 Environmental Plan, according to which the Iwata brand aims to eliminate emissions of carbon throughout its commercial activity by the mid-21st century. Thus was born the new EMF, an electric scooter characterized by interchangeable batteries in dedicated service stations, a solution that could give a strong boost to sustainable mobility of the future.

YAMAHA EMT: HOW IT’S MADE – This zero-emission model is the second born from the collaboration with the Japanese house and Gogoro. Unlike the first-born, the EC-05, which is a Yamaha project developed on a platform of a vehicle already in production, the Emt was designed directly by the Yamaha Motor Taiwan subsidiary. Compact dimensions and 10 ”wheels make this electric single-speed vehicle the ideal vehicle for moving easily in urban traffic but, among the main features, in addition to a decidedly futuristic design, this novelty is equipped with interchangeable batteries. Thus, as on a normal petrol vehicle you have to refuel, when the percentage of charge is close to zero, with the Emt it is possible to go to the GoStations and replace the empty accumulator with one 100% ready to be replaced in a few minutes. use.

READY TO USE BATTERIES – This type of “plug and play” battery system is only possible thanks to a vast network of stations installed by Gogoro Energy Network throughout Taiwan. The system developed by the company is relatively simple: like small cabinets full of batteries scattered around the cities, the GoStations allow you to quickly and independently replace the battery and then restart with a full charge, without the stress of anticipating parking and waiting. that the percentage of charge rises or having to get home every time to plug the scooter into the socket (with the obligation to have a garage). Here then, with a little investment and standardization of batteries, it would be possible to create a network that has nothing to envy to the current refueling stations and to minimize the current problems related to electric vehicles. For now, the marketing of the new Yamaha Emt is destined exclusively for Taiwan and, even if we do not yet know when it will arrive in the rest of the world, we can add that to see it in Europe there is first a need for an important strengthening of the network, at least in the big cities. , to make the most of this system that could be the real big breakthrough for zero-emission, two- and four-wheeled mobility.

February 1 – 4:37 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link