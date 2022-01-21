Yamaha focuses on electric: the first e-scooters are on the way

Great maneuvers at Yamaha. 2022 is the year of the definitive step forward in the electric mobility sector for the Japanese manufacturer. The two electric scooters designed for the European markets, E01 and E02, are ready to debut. Meanwhile, in Taiwan the agreement with Gogoro produces Yamaha EMF, e-scooter with interchangeable batteries.

It is no mystery that Yamahahas for some time been looking with great interest at the universe of zero-emission mobility. It is among the first major manufacturers in the motorcycle sector to do so, and this is very positive and stimulating for the company growth of the electric two-wheeler segment. The evolution of which, especially in the East, is advancing rapidly.

The Iwata house also has natural “expansion” interests European markets – something not so obvious to other manufacturers – and therefore works carefully so that its first zero-emission products can be immediately successful. Especially in the face of the not always easy tastes of fans of the Old Continent.

In this context, the 2022 it is an important year for Yamaha Motor, called to unveil its own first electric scooters. In fact, two years have passed since the presentation of the prototypes E01 And E02 at the Tokyo Motor Show, zero-emission models designed for the city. Today, finally, it seems like theirs debut road has arrived.

Yamaha E01 soon on the road

In these days some images of the first scooter ready to “debut” have been leaked, E01, commuter Japanese that aims to offer performance equivalent to 125cc.

Official technical details have not yet been provided, but it is conceivable that E01 could be in line with electric scooters of the same range. So have a power below 11 kW, maximum speed around 100 km / h and autonomies between 80 and 90 km. Although almost nothing is known about the batteries, except that they should not be removable.

The first awaited Yamaha scooter is in the testing phase and will possibly be revealed already in spring, followed at a distance by his younger “brother” E02. In this case it is a second electric scooter of smaller and more compact dimensions, comparable in performance to a thermal fifty. So with a motor of up to 4 kW and a maximum speed of approx 45 km / h. A more urban solution aimed at a young audience.

On the subject of design, it is very likely that both scooters retain the shapes they had as prototypes, perhaps with some stylistic “adjustments” to meet European tastes. We will know more soon.

The agreement with Gogoro: here is Yamaha EMF

While waiting for the European debut, Yamaha is already making its bones in the zero-emission sector on the Asian market. In Taiwan in particular, where he recently developed one new collaboration with Gogoro to produce one electric scooter. The second, after the‘EC-05 launched in 2019.

Is called Yamaha EMF è has the great peculiarity of being equipped with the replaceable and interchangeable batteries of the Taiwanese company. A service, that of battery swap, which made Gogoro popular. Her GoStation, where exhausted batteries are replaced with new ones in a few seconds, are very common in the country.

Yamaha EMF it has an aggressive and particular design. Not many technical details are available. However, it is known that it has an electric motor from 7.6 kW and is equipped with a combined braking system (CBS) and digital instrumentation. Definitely original is the presence of a Cup holder in the glove compartment inside the scooter tunnel.

While Gogoro plans to expand the reach of its efficient battery swap service – to China to begin with – the new Yamaha EMF model is likely to remain confined to Taiwan. At least for now.

