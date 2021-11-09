Yamaha MT-10 2022: data and photos – News

Yamaha ferries his “Master of Tourque” MT-10, Iwata’s Hyper naked adds a new chapter with the model 2022, after a year of absence from the price lists which served to prepare some important changes – including the necessary adaptation to the anti-pollution legislation – concerning engine, equipment, style, electronics and chassis.

Style and Ergonomics

The first novelty of the new Yamaha MT-10 is the style, always minimal and aggressive but now the windshield boasts new headlights a Twin-eye mono-focus LEDs with separate high and low beam, for a powerful and uniform beam with softer light at the edges. The LED position lights are positioned high above the headlight. There are new air intakes that not only improve the intake efficiency and contribute to the increase in engine power but together with the devices for theacoustic amplification placed in front of the tank, characterize the intake sound of the CP4 engine. The rear light is also LED, while the ergonomics change with the new tank design for better control of the bike when the rider shifts his weight in curves and the saddle itself has been modified in both design and comfort.

Motor

With the claim “More power – More control – More adrenaline“the new MT-10 sports the engine crossplane CP4 derived from its sister YZF-R1 but extensively revised in search of more power and an even more favorable torque delivery – since the previous version already had very vigorous midrange. We find it like this forged aluminum pistons and a new surface treatment of the cylinders, while the connecting rods remain in steel to increase the moment of inertia and enhance the torque. The injection system (now equipped with ride by wire) and the design of the intake and exhaust ducts have been changed to ensure even more torque between 4,000 – 8,000 rpm and at the same time reach Euro 5 emission levels and guarantee lower consumption.

The timing remains the only one of the CP4, 270 ° -180 ° -90 ° -180 ° which not only characterizes the delivery but participates in the exhaust sound: a deep rumble at low revs and a high-pitched growl at high revs was sought, using a new air filter and three intake ducts with different

lengths and cross sections. Each duct produces a different intake sound, designed to resonate harmoniously at different engine speeds, creating a unique intake roar especially between 4,000 and 8,000 rpm enhanced by the new acoustic amplification devices placed on the sides of the 17-liter tank. that convey the intake sound directly to the rider.

The characteristic and refined sound of the MT-10 participates in the new titanium exhaust, designed to generate a deep and distinctive sound, which emphasizes the firing sequence with irregular bursts. At lower revs, the exhaust sound is dominant, while the intake roar takes over

overcoming the medium-high revs.

Electronics

A new 6-axis IMU arrives on the MT-10 2022 that oversees the new electronic rider assistance systems of the Hyper naked Yamaha: a highly respectable electronic package that starts from the new command ride-by-wire APSG (Accelerator Position Sensor Grip) combined with Yamaha Chip Controlled-Throttle (YCC-T) for power management through the PWR (power delivery mode) switch. PWR-1 is suitable for track riding and aggressive, PWR-2 and PWR-3 provide a smoother response that allows the rider to experience the linear torque of the bike, while

PWR-4 offers a softer response more suited to wet or slippery conditions.

Next to the engine maps we thus find a system of crease sensitive traction control adjustable on 5 levels, the Slide Control System (SCS) which can be deactivated which reduces the power to the rear wheel when leaning in the event of loss of grip. The system uses pre-set intervention levels but is also adjustable by the pilot. Also present is the LIFT (LIF) anti-wheelie control system, with adjustable and deactivable intervention levels, theEngine Brake (EBM) that controls the braking force of the engine in deceleration, adjustable on two levels and can be deactivated, the Brake Control (BC), a cornering ABS that independently modulates and controls the pressure exerted on the front and rear brake: two modes, the BC1 is a standard active ABS mode, while the BC2 is designed to work in emergency braking situations in the middle of corners. All systems can be adjusted independently but through the Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) it is possible to create a system capable of managing the settings of all traction control systems, SCS, QSS, LIF, EBM and BC at the same time.

YRC is available in four different modes, designed to adapt to a variety of driving conditions, from A (sportier) to D (driving in the rain), but the rider can choose to reset the different options according to their preferences.

The bidirectional quickshifter, previously available as an option, is now standard.

Cycling

The frame remains the fixed point of the chassis Deltabox in aluminum derived from that of the YZF-R1, coupled to a swingarm of the same material that defines a wheelbase of 1405, while the suspensions see at the front a fully adjustable 43 mm KYB fork with an adjustable travel of 120 mm and at the rear a fully adjustable KYB shock absorber. For first-rate tires, the choice fell on sportsmen Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22, which fit 17-inch 5-spoke aluminum wheels. Measurements of 120/70-ZR17 and 190/55-ZR17.

Endowment

At the front stands the new Brembo radial pump which serves the double 320 mm floating front disc with 4-piston radial calipers, while another novelty is that of the Yamaha Variable Speed ​​Limiter (YVSL) and above all from new 4.2 “color TFT display derived from the R1, controlled by a switch on the right handlebar that allows the rider to select the information displayed, while the “Mode / Select” switch on the left side of the handlebar can be used to change the intervention levels of the electronic rider assistance systems or, if appropriate, for

turn them on or off.

Availability and Accessories

Right away the main news of the Yamaha MT-10 2022:

▪ More powerful 998cc EU5 engine

▪ Improved suction sound

▪ Titanium exhaust

▪ New minimal style

▪ Improved ergonomics

▪ Brembo radial pump

▪ Yamaha speed limiter (YVSL)

▪ Bi-directional Quick Shift System (QSS) electronic shifting

▪ Slipper clutch

▪ New 4.2 “color TFT display

▪ APSG ride-by-wire throttle with four power delivery modes (PWR)

▪ 6-axis IMU

▪ Lean-sensitive traction control system

▪ Side slip control system (SCS)

▪ Wheelie Control System (LIF)

▪ Engine Brake (EBM)

▪ Brake Control (BC)

▪ Yamaha Ride Control (YRC)

▪ Deltabox frame in aluminum derived from the R1

▪ Long aluminum swingarm

▪ Compact 1,405 mm wheelbase

▪ Fully adjustable 43mm KYB fork

▪ Fully adjustable KYB rear shock absorber

▪ Bridgestone Battlax Hypersport S22 tires

The new MT-10 will be available in three colors. Cyan Storm, Icon Blue inspired by the official racing bikes, with blue rims, while Tech Black features an all-black design with black rims. Availability from February 2022. A range of original kit and accessories is dedicated by Yamaha to the new MT-10: in constant evolution and enrichment, it includes from the exhaust systems to the heated grips and through theMyGarage app you can create a virtual version of your MT-10, adding or removing accessories and the final result can be viewed in 3D from any angle, eliminating the randomness from the choice of accessories to be mounted and, moreover, the final choice can be sent via e-mail to the Yamaha dealer, who will mount the selected original accessories on the new MT.