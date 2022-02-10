Yamaha MT-10 and MT-10 SP: prices and arrivals of the news 2022 – News

The top of the range of the hyper naked Yamaha family, the four-cylinder MT-10 and MT-10 SP, have changed for the 2022 season. Here are features, prices and availability February 9, 2022



P.resent last November, and seen physically at EICMA, of the renewed Yamaha MT-10 versions, prices have now been announced. There MT-10 will go on sale starting in the month of April at the price of 15,199 euros ex-dealer; for the version MT-10 SP it will be necessary instead wait for the month of July and the price is set in 17,799 eurosalways ex-dealer.

Land hyper naked Yamaha differ in the e they share an engine and chassis base.

The MT-10 has been renewed in the engine, in the equipment, in the style, in the electronic management and in the chassis. The new windshield has brand new twin-eye mono-focus LED headlights with separate high and low beam. The LED position lights are located above the headlight. There are new air intakes that improve the efficiency of the suction and together with the devices for the acoustic amplification in the air-box characterize the voice of the suction.

The design of the reservoir 17-liter, but the biggest change concerns the revised four-cylinder in-line engine CP4 of 998 cc with irregular timing (270 ° -180 ° -90 ° -180 °) derived from the powerful YZF-R1.





H.with forged pistons, titanium exhaust and a new ride by wire throttle arrives. The power is declared in 165.9 horsepower at 11,500 rpm and the torque (increased between 4,000 and 8,000 rpm) has a declared maximum value of 11.4 kgm to 9,000 turns. Then comes one new inertial platform six-axis, there are four engine maps, traction control and cornering-type ABS, side-slip, engine brake and anti-wheelie controls. The quickshifter bidirectional is now standard.

Yamaha MT-10 and MT-10 SP: prices and arrivals of the news 2022

T.all controls can be adjusted independently, but through the Yamaha Ride Control (YRC, available with four different modes) it is possible to create a system that can manage the settings of all (traction control, SCS, QSS, LIF, EBM and BC) at the same time. The chassis aluminum is derived from that of the YZF-R1, while the suspensions include the fully adjustable Kayaba fork and a fully adjustable Kayaba shock absorber. The 17-inch five-spoke wheels are fitted with tires in sizes 120/70-ZR17 and 190/55-ZR17. The new radial pump stands out Brembo for the 320 mm twin-disc front with 4-piston radial calipers; another novelty is the Yamaha Variable Speed ​​Limiter (YVSL) and a new one arrives TFT display 4.2 “color, also derived from R1.

The declared curb weight with a full tank is 212 kg.

MT-10 SP 2022



La version MT-10SP adopts instead semi-active suspension Ohlins Smart EC new generation, even more advanced than those mounted on the YZF-R1M: they are able to offer a wider range for hydraulic braking and a faster response. Available to the pilot three calibrations of the ERS system and for the functionalities semi-active that for the manuals. When one of the automatic modes is selected, the system adjusts rebound and compression to the driving conditions by constantly making adjustments.

The manual mode, on the other hand, thinks according to a click logic exactly as if it were a mechanical system, simply through the dashboard.



