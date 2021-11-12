Yamaha MT-10, the return of the queen of hyper naked

Yamaha MT-10, she is the hyper naked par excellence of the House. Today it returns to the price lists in a completely updated version for 2022. The bike will comply with Euro 5 standards, will feature latest generation technologies and refined electronic controls, as well as many elements that we will talk about.

The MT-10 is already the undisputed queen of Yamaha’s hyper naked range. In fact, ever since it arrived on the scene, this best-selling bike (a ‘stripped’ R1) has earned the utmost respect from all those who have ridden it, as well as from anyone who has already seen it in action. The two-wheeler is now offered with a new high-torque CP4 engine, derived from the R1. It’s about the engine more extraordinary that has ever been mounted by Yamaha on a naked bike.

Yamaha MT-10 today has an even more aggressive naked style, which gives it a distinctive and almost intimidating look, as the House itself defines it. The aluminum deltabox frame offers high levels of agility and stability, which is why the new version of the hyper naked for 2022 it is one of the most exciting and rewarding bikes ever built. The evolution of the MT-10 has even more power, more control and more adrenaline, it was built to take the hyper naked experience to the next level and strengthen the reputation of this bike, which is called “the queen of torque”.

The motor crossplane CP4 derives from its sister YZF-R1, but has been deeply revised for the new MT-10; Yamaha has in fact revised the contents, in search of more power and an even more favorable torque delivery, in fact the previous version already had very vigorous mid-range speeds. The new Yamaha MT-10 produces a distinctive sound, and this is also due to the new titanium exhaust, which the manufacturer has specially designed to emit a deep and refined sound, able to emphasize the ignition sequence with irregular bursts.

On the MT-10 2022 a new 6-axis IMU which monitors and supports all electronic rider assistance systems of the hyper naked Yamaha. The latest generation electronic package designed and built for the bike starts with the new ride-by-wire APSG (Accelerator Position Sensor Grip) command combined with the Yamaha Chip Controlled-Throttle (YCC-T) for power management through the PWR switch. (power delivery mode).

The Deltabox aluminum frame, derived from that of the YZF-R1, remains the cornerstone of this bike, which will arrive in dealerships in February 2022.