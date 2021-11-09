Yamaha presents the new MT-10

A key feature of the new MT-10 is the Yamaha Variable Speed ​​Limiter (YVSL), which gives the rider the ability to set a maximum speed limit to suit different situations. Previously available as an option, the QSS electronic shifting is now fitted as original equipment to the MT-10 2022. The new generation MT-10 is equipped with a 4.2 “color TFT display derived from the R1. A switch on the right handlebar. it allows the rider to select the information displayed, while the “Mode / Select” switch on the left side of the handlebar can be used to change the intervention levels of the electronic rider assistance systems or, if appropriate, to turn them on or off.

The new ride-by-wire APSG (Accelerator Position Sensor Grip) control interfaces with the Yamaha Chip Controlled-Throttle (YCC-T) to give the MT-10 rider superior acceleration control. This system provides the optimum intake air volume to the combustion chamber. The rider can also adjust the throttle response characteristics using the PWR (power delivery mode) switch. PWR-1 is suitable for track riding and aggressive, PWR-2 and PWR-3 provide a smoother response that allows the rider to experience the linear torque of the bike, while PWR-4 offers a softer response more suited to riding conditions. wet or slippery surface.

The new MT-10 is now equipped with a 6-axis IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), originally designed for the R1, which has now evolved into a smaller and lighter unit. The IMU has two sensors that measure angular velocity in 3 axes: roll and yaw and acceleration in three axes – forward / backward, up / down and left / right. This data is transmitted to the ECU, which activates the electronic rider assistance systems that offer unprecedented levels of control of the bike, intervening to prevent wheel lock, loss of traction or wheelies. Sensors detect relative wheel speeds, and if loss of rear wheel traction is detected, the ECU temporarily shuts off the transmission to maintain traction and stability. Using data from the 6-axis IMU, this new lean-sensitive traction control system is able to adjust the degree of intervention in relation to the lean angle of the bike, with an intervention that grows with the increase of the lean angle. A total of five levels of intervention are available.

For greater cornering control and increased confidence, the MT-10 features the latest Slide Control System (SCS). When the sensors sense that the rear wheel is about to slip sideways, the ECU intervenes and reduces the transmission to the rear wheel until it is stable. The system uses preset intervention levels, but the pilot can adjust them or deactivate the system. When sensor data tells the IMU that a wheelie is imminent, the ECU reduces power to the rear wheel until the bike is stable again. As with some of the other pilot assistance systems, the intervention levels are preset, but the pilot can adjust or deactivate them. The EBM controls the degree of braking force of the engine when decelerating and offers the rider a choice of two levels. Level 1 offers a high level of engine braking, while level 2 offers minimal braking, allowing the rider to choose the level best suited to the most difficult driving conditions. The modes are preset, but can be adjusted by the rider or turned off.

Brake Control (BC) is designed to offer greater controllability when driving mid-cornering, independently modulating and controlling the pressure exerted on the front and rear brake. The rider can select one of two modes: BC1 mode is a standard active ABS mode, while BC2 is designed to work in emergency braking situations in the middle of corners.

While all electronic rider assistance systems can be adjusted independently, Yamaha Ride Control (YRC) offers the MT-10 rider the ability to create an “all-inclusive” system, which can change the settings of all traction control systems, SCS, QSS, LIF, EBM and BC simultaneously. YRC is available in four different modes, designed to suit a variety of driving conditions. Mode A is intended for sporty driving, mode B is intended for a wide range of conditions, mode C is suitable for urban use, mode D is intended for rainy or adverse conditions. The four YRC modes have preset values, but the rider can choose to reset the different options according to their preferences.