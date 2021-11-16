Yamaha presents the new TMAX: revised look and top equipment

The driving position has been reworked to allow the driver to exploit the full potential of the 560cc Euro 5 engine and aluminum chassis. The three points of the rider’s triangle have been modified to create a slightly more forward leaning position. This was achieved through the use of a new exposed forged aluminum handlebar, as well as a new longer saddle and larger rider footpegs, which offer greater freedom of movement. The longer rider seat features an adjustable backrest with 30mm longitudinal movement, offers acceleration support and extra comfort on longer journeys. Together with the larger footrests, the saddle improves ergonomics and allows riders with different builds to find the best riding position, as well as offering everyone greater freedom of posture according to different riding conditions. The slimmer and narrower central section around the thigh area improves the movement of the rider’s leg in start & stop, while the footpegs have been repositioned to increase passenger comfort during longer journeys. TMAX features a new adjustable windshield, which contributes to the design of the new model. A key feature of the new windshield is the central air intake, designed to reduce wind pressure on the rider’s upper body, for a more comfortable and enjoyable ride. Another feature of the new windshield is that it reduces wind noise and helps improve the acoustics of the new model, allowing the rider to enjoy the various smartphone audio services when using a Bluetooth system connected to the TMAX.

The newly designed ‘twin-eye’ LED headlights are equipped with single vision lenses that project a better beam of light than in the past. The sporty and compact design features integrated turn signals. The rear view of the TMAX shows the new T-design light, with integrated turn signals.

Keyless operation allows the rider to access their scooter when wearing the Smart Key. For 2022, then, the TMAX sees the arrival of new generation switches. The new central switch brings together the functions, so the rider can turn the main power on and off, activate the handlebar lock switch and open the seat in fewer steps.

TMAX is equipped with a fuel cap that opens automatically within two minutes of turning off the main switch for refueling operations. The flush-mounted fuel cap is also accessible at any time if the user has the Smart Key with them. There is also an alarm that warns you if the fuel cap has not been closed properly.