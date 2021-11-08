Yamaha presents the new XSR900: retro charm, modern technologies

The Yamaha XSR Sport Heritage range is unique in its segment, each model that is part of it is somewhat reminiscent of some of the most iconic bikes in the company’s history, while at the same time offering performance-loving riders engine technology and a state-of-the-art electronics.

A special combination that powers Yamaha’s Faster Sons philosophy, authentic respect for the past is perfectly linked to high performance and timeless beauty. La Casa create products in tune with people who want to experience high-level driving, but also want to have a vehicle with a unique style. Yamaha gives riders the freedom to emphasize their individuality, each XSR model is like an ideal blank canvas that allows for easy customization.

The first XSR900 was presented in 2016, since that time the Sports Heritage segment has grown and matured and has established itself as one of the most significant in the European market. The time has come to once again affirm the position of the XSR900 as most innovative Faster Son model, a motorcycle that embodies Yamaha’s pioneering spirit, while offering the utmost modernity in terms of unique design, adrenaline-fueled riding character and exclusive technology.

The bike takes its cue from the Eighties, both technologically and aesthetically, a glorious and significant period in Yamaha’s history; the XSR900 is no different from many other neo-retro models, it is not limited to being the revival of a previous model or having a vintage inspiration. With the legendary Deltabox frame at its center, it embodies the authentic spirit of the brand, giving a physical form to the history, ideals and reputation expressed by the company.

For 2022, the new creature of the XSR sports range is equipped with a 889 cc CP3 engine more powerful and with a higher displacement, capable of delivering a more full-bodied and linear torque, for excellent acceleration. Compared to the previous engine, the new unit features 3mm longer travel to give an extra 43cc, while virtually all major internal components have been redesigned and lightened to make this model one of the most powerful in its class.

The lighter pistons help reduce the weight of the engine, 300g less than in the past, and these changes allow for a power increase 4 hp up to 87.5 kW (119 hp). In addition, the torque increases significantly to 93.0 Nm (9.5 kgf-m). This is a 6% increase, achieved at 7,000 rpm, a whopping 1,500 rpm less than the previous model. Yamaha XSR900 will be available in two colors: Legend Blue, cyan and yellow with gold-colored fork and wheels, as well as Midnight Black with red accents, black fork and controls. Deliveries to dealerships will begin in the month of April 2022.