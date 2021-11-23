Yamaha presents the Ténéré 700 Raid prototype

The growing customization movement that has invested many owners of the Ténéré 700 (here you will find everything there is to know about the 2022 version) has prompted Yamaha to study how to take the bike to a new level, to return to visit the legendary landscapes of the African desert, where this vehicle was born more than 40 years ago. With this in mind, Yamaha presented a new chapter in the history of this model by presenting the prototype of the Ténéré 700 Raid, built using the best of GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) components. This special “Raid” bike was developed by Yamaha in Europe using the experience of the riders Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarrés, with the aim of fully exploiting the more aggressive potential of the Ténéré 700. It goes without saying that these two “Yamaha ambassadors” they have tested and approved the characteristics on the most demanding routes of the Moroccan desert.

Here, specifically, the special parts installed: