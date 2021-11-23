Yamaha presents the Ténéré 700 Raid prototype
The growing customization movement that has invested many owners of the Ténéré 700 (here you will find everything there is to know about the 2022 version) has prompted Yamaha to study how to take the bike to a new level, to return to visit the legendary landscapes of the African desert, where this vehicle was born more than 40 years ago. With this in mind, Yamaha presented a new chapter in the history of this model by presenting the prototype of the Ténéré 700 Raid, built using the best of GYTR (Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing) components. This special “Raid” bike was developed by Yamaha in Europe using the experience of the riders Alessandro Botturi and Pol Tarrés, with the aim of fully exploiting the more aggressive potential of the Ténéré 700. It goes without saying that these two “Yamaha ambassadors” they have tested and approved the characteristics on the most demanding routes of the Moroccan desert.
Here, specifically, the special parts installed:
- Akrapovič GYTR titanium racing exhaust
- ECU Airbox and high performance filter
- 48 tooth crown
- Oversized radiator
- Double cooling fans
- New water pump cover
- New oil cooler
- Heavy duty Rekluse clutch
- Two-part clutch cover
- New clutch lever
- Suspension 48 mm fork travel – 270 mm
- Triple clamp CNC triple clamp
- New long travel shock absorber – 260 mm
- Brakes Single 300mm front disc
- Competition brake pads
- New front brake pump.
- New front brake lever
- 267mm oversize rear disc
- New caliper fixing bracket
- Braided brake hoses
