Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid, already the production model? [GALLERY] – News

We celebrated it just a few days ago, electing the Yamaha Raid Prototype as the most beautiful special of MBE 2022, but honestly we didn’t expect the Iwata manufacturer to think so soon of a major series derivation. Instead, here comes the technical renderings of one at the European patent office Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid which incorporates some – unfortunately not all – technical / aesthetic details of the prototype unveiled at EICMA 2021, which should therefore be transformed into a model regularly in the range, even if given the international situation it is not easy to imagine the timing of arrival, which we dare to debut not before the next autumn shows or thereabouts.

There Yamaha Ténéré 700 Raid Prototype substantially constitutes a factory special, made by drawing heavily on the GYTR catalog and realizing in a single copy (or in any case in a very small series to allow the development path by Botturi and Tarres) some other component; what you see in the deposited technical renderings is instead a bike apparently much closer to the production Ténéré 700 of which you will find here the price list, here the offers of the new one and here those of the used one.

The chassis components – frame, suspension, brakes – look like those of the standard Ténéré, in fact, and possibly replaceable with the GYTR catalog. It is a bit of a species that the high front fender is also missing, abandoned in favor of a flush wheel unit, more road but certainly more effective. On the other hand, there is a substantial difference in the tank area, which doubles (the two caps can be clearly seen) to balance the masses with the full; on the other hand, the rear tanks mounted on the prototype are missing, even if it could be an optional like what happens on the Ducati DesertX.

The sump guard plate is reinforced (although less massive than that of the prototype) and the fairing is higher and more protective; behind it there is an instrumentation that maintains the same vertical layout of the Ténéré, even if it appears slightly different and housed in a support with a different location and shape.

In short, compared to expectations, the Yamaha Ténéré 700 raid should represent a version that still maintains the nature of the standard model while placing itself a half step up the ladder … adventouring, along the lines of what happens with the BMW GS and Honda Africa Twin. As mentioned at the beginning, we expect it as a 2023 model.