Yamaha TMax: design, engine, equipment, price, all the news of the 2022 model

The Yamaha maxi scooter is renewed: revised look, new 48 Hp engine and reduced weight to 218 kg. Here is how TMax will be present at Eicma and whose deliveries will start in the spring of next year

It has been the sport scooter par excellence for 20 years. Now, at the gates of Eicma 2021 (where Yamaha will be present), the Japanese manufacturer presents a completely new TMax, radically changed in look but faithful to itself in substance.

yamaha tmax, the look – The body of the TMax is more compact than ever, and features a nose with protruding air intakes and aerodynamic wings, as well as a dual LED headlight with integrated turn signals. Almost all the components of the body have been redesigned: the effect is to give a sharper appearance to the vehicle. The windshield, the rear part with LED lights (forming a “T” pattern) and the front light clusters then change. From a functional point of view, however, the slimmer central section improves the rider’s mobility.

new tmax, engine and chassis – The fundamental characteristics of the TMax, which two years ago underwent an epochal change, do not change. The 560 cc Euro5 engine for 48 HP has been confirmed (which can therefore be driven with an A2 license), the chassis – even if the triangulation has been improved to create a more inclined forward position – and the 15 “spoke wheels, made with the new spin forged technology that makes it possible to produce wheels with much thinner sections, while maintaining the same resistance, lightening the overall weight. However, the setting of the fork with 41 mm stanchions and of the monoshock has been improved. Once on the scales, the new TMax is even leaner than its predecessor, reaching 218kg in running order.

technology – The control panel, on the other hand, is completely new, with an unprecedented 7-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and Garmin full map navigation. Keyless start-up also confirmed.

techmax – The basic version is flanked by the more accessorized TechMax, which includes heated grips, electrically adjustable windscreen, backlit switches, standard cruise control and adjustable rear shock absorber.

colors – The Yamaha TMax will be available in 3 colors: Extreme Yellow, Icon Blue and Sword Gray. The TechMax version will be available in 2 colors: Dark Petrol and Power Gray. Deliveries to Yamaha dealers will begin in April 2022.

