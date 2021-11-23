Yamaha XSR 700 my 2022, the “rebel” gets a makeover

Even more beautiful and performing

While respecting the past, Yamaha looks to the future and has decided to improve the model of the current XSR 700 with a series of changes, while carefully avoiding that this process does not lead to the loss of the bike’s versatile character.

The result is that the new XSR700 2022 respects the typical stylistic features of tradition, starting with the shapes of the retro-inspired tank, the straight seat and the headlights with a classic design, while welcoming the contemporary by introducing the use of modern technologies such as ABS. , the LED lights and, above all, the new 689 cm3 Euro5 engine already seen on the MT-07.

We therefore find a new circular LED headlight inspired by tradition, with the divided headlight and a semicircular position light. The rear light has a classic round shape, while ensuring optimal visibility thanks to LED technology. The LED turn signals have a shape, as minimalist as possible, but also guarantee high visibility. The dashboard layout has also been revised: the LCD instrumentation has been placed in a new, more advanced position to improve clarity and visibility.

To perfect driving performance, the XSR700 is equipped with new larger 298mm front brakes, a revised fork setting and Michelin Road 5 tires.

For the colors of 2022, Yamaha drew on one of the most iconic bikes in our rich history. The popular RD350LC 2-stroke from the early 1980s is the inspiration for the modern interpretation of the color scheme, in vibrant white and blue and a more elegant combination of black and gold.