Yamel Meriño, the paramedic who died in the Twin Towers

Ana Brito left her country, the Dominican Republic, 45 years ago, when she was pregnant with her daughter Yamel Merino Brito, whom she gave birth to on October 21, 1976 at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens County, New York.

Twenty-one years after the departure of her daughter, who was serving as a paramedic for the MetroCare Ambulance company at the time of the attack on the Twin Towers, Ana spoke with Free Journal about how she keeps alive the memory of Yamel, who was 24 years old when she died and who could not see Kevin, her son, who was eight years old at the time, grow up.

Yamel lived in Yonkers, a few blocks from her mother’s house, and every morning she took Kevin there so that Ana could accompany him to the bus stop that would take him to school. But on the night of September 10, Yamel stayed for dinner when he went to look for his son. “She was a light eater, and that night she helped herself to some white macaroons, ate them and repeated again. We told him: ‘Wow! There is hunger. That was the last time I saw her.”said his mother.

On the morning of September 11, Yamel dropped her son off at his mother’s house as usual, but it was his brother who picked him up at the door. Minutes later, he called his mother to tell her that she had forgotten to give the boy money for her snack.

“Every year we go to the cemetery with most of his classmates and friends, I’ve been to some places, but I’ve never been to Manhattan, I’m not ready for that”Ana BritoYamel Merino’s mother“

“After that, a lady, who lived above my house, came down to tell me ‘look what’s happening’, you felt that sadness in the environment… you were practically crying hearing the news and the misfortune, but you never think that it’s going to touch him,” said Ana.

He insistently called his daughter, “so she could tell him” but she didn’t take it. Later, Yamel called her mother and told her ‘I gotta go’, “I have to go.” “That was the last time I talked to her,” Ana said.

“After that, we were calling, calling and calling. At night, we were sitting outside waiting for her to arrive, because only rumors were heard, but I was waiting for her, and all the cars and buses that passed by always saw her Then, when I saw that three people arrived and dismounted, I told them not to come near me, that I didn’t want to hear anything and from there I don’t know anything anymore,” says Yamel’s mother.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/08/a-man-and-a-woman-in-a-kitchen-1f188236.jpg Yamel’s mother always took pictures of her.

Ana assures that after that moment she does not remember anything else, “practically now I am remembering myself and people tell me… I practically reacted because they told me and they come to me like a flash of memory, it is terrible for any mother, for any being human, a healthy, beautiful girl, she wasn’t sick, it’s terrible, terrible”.

That day, Yamel arrived with her co-worker at ground zero, one of the two had to stay in the ambulance and the other had to go to the Tower 2 area. She volunteered to go to the building. She was one of the first responders to arrive at the World Trade Center on 9/11. She was providing aid to evacuees outside the South Tower when it collapsed.

Her boss, Jim O’Connor, assured that it was not until 11:30 am that they realized that Yamel was missing, before that, they thought that she had found a way out. After a long night of anguish visiting each and every one of the city’s hospitals, on September 12 Yamel’s body was found lifeless, becoming one of the first identified Dominican victims and the only female paramedic who died in that place. .

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/09/08/un-nino-seated-on-the-floor-dc257123.jpg Photo of Yamel’s burial day on September 14, 2001.

In 2000, she was recognized by the company as Paramedic of the Year and was recognized with the same award by the New York State Ambulance Association.

Yamel’s memory remains alive among her loved ones.

“We decided to stay in New York because my daughter is here, I can walk to the cemetery. I feel like I’m abandoning her if I leave New York,” Ana said. “Every year we go to the cemetery with most of her classmates and friends, I’ve been to some places, but I’ve never been to Manhattan, I’m not ready for that,” she said.

Kevin is already a young man of 29 years The images of Kevin Villa with a yellow coat crying over his mother’s coffin went around the world. Ana says that the young man, who was eight years old when her mother died, remembers her thanks to the photos he keeps of her. “He tells me, sometimes, that he is forgetting her mommy’s voice, and he remembers her face because I have pictures of her everywhere here,” he said. “In my Facebook status, I only put photos of her… there are people who don’t like to remember, but I like to see my daughter, and that’s good for me,” continued Ana. She loved taking photos of her to your daughter. “Every time she came with her partner Sandy from here to the house, that they passed by, I always took pictures of her when they entered or when they left.”

_____

*Write your concerns, suggestions and comments to redaccionusa@diariolibre.com.