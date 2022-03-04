Yandex, the Russian alternative to Google, on the verge of collapse

The fine line of “unprecedented” sanctions against Russia 2:38

London (CNN Business) — Yandex, Russia’s biggest search engine, could collapse as the financial fallout from the Ukraine invasion spreads.

Yandex, which controls around 60% of Russia’s Internet search traffic and operates a large trucking business, warned late on Thursday that it may be unable to pay its debts as a result of the financial market collapse triggered by the unprecedented wave of sanctions from the West.

The company is based in the Netherlands, but its shares are listed on the Nasdaq and the Russian stock exchange. Trading in the shares was suspended this week as the value of Russian assets has plummeted in Moscow and around the world following the invasion. The imposition of sanctions by the United States, the European Union and other major Western economies last weekend added to the pressure.

Yandex was not sanctioned, but could still go into default. Investors holding $1.25 billion in Yandex convertible bonds have the right to demand full repayment, plus interest, if their shares are suspended from trading on the Nasdaq for more than five trading days. The Russian central bank said the Moscow market will remain closed until at least Tuesday.

“The Yandex group as a whole does not currently have sufficient resources to repay all of the bonds,” the company said in a statement late on Thursday.

It may also have trouble getting money out of its main deals in Russia to bail out the Dutch parent due to Western sanctions and the introduction of capital controls by Moscow this week, aimed at preserving its precious foreign exchange reserves and avoiding for international companies to dispose of their assets.

Sberbank, Russia’s biggest lender, was forced to close its European branch earlier this week after the Russian central bank prevented it from sending money to its Vienna-based subsidiary following a run on deposits.

“In the event that we were prevented from distributing additional funds from our Russian affiliates to our Dutch parent, Yandex would not have sufficient resources to redeem most of the bonds,” the tech company said. This could affect your ability to meet other financial obligations.

“We are currently carrying out contingency plans to determine what steps we would take in this regard and what other sources of funding would be available to us, should this reimbursement right be activated,” he added.

More problems due to the war in Ukraine

The war in Ukraine poses another threat to your business. Western companies are disrupting the supply of technology and services to Russian customers. A prolonged suspension of hardware or software sales could hurt Yandex over time.

“We believe that the current capacity of our data center and other operations-critical technology will allow us to continue operating in the ordinary course for at least the next 12 to 18 months,” Yandex said.

Yandex, which had a market value of about $17.4 billion in early February, reported revenue of 356 billion rubles in 2021, now equal to just over $3 billion following the collapse of the Russian currency.

In 2018, it established a joint venture with Uber to combine their ride-sharing businesses in Russia and neighboring countries.

Uber sold part of its stake in Yandex back to its Russian partner last year, while it divested its interests in Yandex Eats and Yandex Delivery.

Uber said on Monday it would remove the three company executives from its joint venture with Yandex, Reuters reported.

“We are actively seeking opportunities to accelerate the sale of our remaining holdings and will be removing our executives from the joint venture board in the meantime,” an Uber spokesman said.