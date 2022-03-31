Yanet García causes a furor in social networks with an animal print bikini: PHOTO

Yanet Garcia She took over social networks again by sharing a photo where she leaves no doubt about her statuesque body and her sensuality. The former weather girl shared a photo where appears in a swimsuit that leaves little to the imagination, reason that made him steal the hearts of all his followers.

In the photo you can see the influencer with a bathing suit with an animal print pattern. This outfit was accompanied by nature in the background, since they wanted to show that they were in the jungle. “In the jungle, the mighty jungle (in the jungle, the powerful jungle)” was the caption for the postcard.

The clothing reveals the incredible physique of the also fitness coach, but it has a special design, since it can have a series of knots that join the lower part with the upper part. In the photo she appears with a serious face that gives her a sensual touch.

The reaction on social networks

The publication was shared a couple of hours ago where his followers did not hesitate to fill it with likes and a lot of love. Being little fires and messages that recognize her sculptural body. There is no doubt that this could be one of the outfits that she uses for one of her new videos for OnlyFans.

“DIVAAAA”, “Queen of the jungle”, “grrr”, “babyyyy”, “I love you very much, my love, excellent day”, “Beautiful and statuesque”, “Beautiful”, are some of the messages that her fans left for the former member of the Hoy Program.

For all fans of the influencer, you know that On her Instagram account you can always find some of the swimsuits before a trip to the beach. You can also see some exercise routines and all the promotion for your OnlyFans account, which you keep quite active.

