Yanet García comes out of the water to show her shapely rear with a heart-stopping micro bikini

Yanet Garcia She is an expert in attracting attention within social networks, where she shows off the spectacular anatomy that she has gained thanks to her demanding exercise routines and a healthy lifestyle. And although there has been no lack of those who contradict her, assuring that her infarct curves are due to the scalpel, she continually shares some tips to develop a perfect silhouette, yes, always posing with tight sports outfits or risky clothes that leave very little to the imagination.

This is how the model born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, who is known as “The Weather Girl” welcomed the weekend by posting on Instagram a sensual black and white photograph in which, once again, he appeared posing with her back to the camera to show the part of her body that provokes the most compliments, that is, her shapely rear.

On this occasion, Yanet García attracted attention with the help of a microbikinia garment that he showed off while leaving the pool.

As happens in her fiery publications, the former host of the “Hoy” program confirmed why she is one of the favorite celebrities within virtual communities, because just one hour after her publication she managed to accumulate 66 thousand reactions in the form of a heart, in addition to a true shower of compliments and proposals of all kinds.

The also actress who continually shares messages to motivate her followers and thus achieve their goals, once again showed that every effort brings its rewards and as an example she is, because she is currently living one of her greatest dreams, which was to move to New York.

“If your dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough“, was the phrase with which he accompanied a postcard in which he appears posing at the foot of the Statue of Liberty.

Luckily for her more than 14 million followers, days before she raised the temperature with a sexy parade of bikinis that she wore by the pool, and with which she gave a brief preview of what her true fans will be able to enjoy if they subscribe to the exclusive content platform OnLyFans, where it has images that promise to delight the most demanding pupils.

