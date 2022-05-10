Yanet García defies the restrictions of Instagram with postcards that show her wildest side

The TV presenter and model Yanet García, has recently once again left her followers admired with her unparalleled beauty on social networks. Garciawho is also an actress and physical trainer, began her career in entertainment at the age of 22, during 2013. She managed to become popular by participating in the casting of “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León” which is a contest prior to the national contest “Nuestra Beauty Mexico”.

The Mexican host is known for being the most beautiful “weather girl” in Latin America. As a result of her hard physical work and good habits, she has been able to cultivate an enviable figure, thanks to which she has become a true phenomenon in the little camera social network. At the moment Yanet Garcia He is a social media star as he has 14 million followers on Instagram.

yanet grew exponentially on social media, raising a large number of loyal fans. However, this was not an easy job as his popularity began to grow, thanks to his drastic change of life that began more than 8 years ago. Since then Yanet Garcia He leads a very healthy life and through his social networks he shares with his followers the exercise routines he performs every day to keep his body well shaped; she is what is known as a fitfluencer.

because of it to it Garcia She has also managed to become a professional fitness coach in the official “Fitplan” app. The model tries to send her followers a message that serves as an inspiration for the transformation, since according to her “Anyone can achieve it”.

Image: Instagram Yanet Garcia

Recently Yanet Garcia became a trend due to a captivating image he shared on Instagram. Thus, the television presenter has already managed to get millions of “likes” with her publication on the social network. In this publication, the influencer shared an image in which she reveals her wildest side wrapped in an animal print outfit.