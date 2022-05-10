Entertainment

Yanet García defies the restrictions of Instagram with postcards that show her wildest side

The TV presenter and model Yanet García, has recently once again left her followers admired with her unparalleled beauty on social networks. Garciawho is also an actress and physical trainer, began her career in entertainment at the age of 22, during 2013. She managed to become popular by participating in the casting of “Nuestra Belleza Nuevo León” which is a contest prior to the national contest “Nuestra Beauty Mexico”.

The Mexican host is known for being the most beautiful “weather girl” in Latin America. As a result of her hard physical work and good habits, she has been able to cultivate an enviable figure, thanks to which she has become a true phenomenon in the little camera social network. At the moment Yanet Garcia He is a social media star as he has 14 million followers on Instagram.

