Yanet García exposes her rear in a micro bikini to celebrate the start of the weekend

Yanet Garcia He gave something to talk about again with his super sensual images on Instagram. The weather girl has more than 14 million followers on Meta’s digital platform and more are added every day. Yanet’s content revolves around provocative poses and micro outfits that leave little to the imagination.

To her most loyal fans, the photos that Yanet shares inspire them to leave fire emojis and the comments are full of them. And it is not for less, in a publication that the television presenter made on Friday, April 15, Yanet explicitly showed her rear with a micro bikini that showed all her curves.

“It’s Friday,” Yanet published, welcoming her to the weekend.

The comments did not take long and the praise for the businesswoman was the order of the day. “Precious,” one admirer replied. “Wow you look amazingly beautiful,” one fan wrote. “Wow, how beautiful and wonderful,” replied another follower. “Why do you do this to us on Good Friday?” another admirer wondered. “You look beautiful, greetings and kisses”, could also be read among the comments.

