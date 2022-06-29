Yanet García exposes her rear with a micro thong and on top of a hammock

Yanet Garcia It is pure sensuality and that is how it can be seen on Instagram. The well-known “weather girl” has been a success on social networks and only on the meta digital platform she has more than 14 million followers. Loyal fans of her influencer follow her for photos of her and hot videos of her that leave little to her imagination.

The sensual image that Yanet handles is pure dynamite to the delight of her fans. Day by day, the also television host, she shares all her attributes and especially her rear that at some point was the physical part of her that made her go viral. Many will remember that Yanet became a global trend when a video of her giving the weather made everyone turn around to see her huge curves.

In one of her most recent publications, Yanet was seen with a characteristic black micro bikini that left her rear exposed. The almost non-existent thong was the outfit that Yanet wore while she wiggled from side to side on top of a hammock. The video already has more than 282 thousand views and every second there are more.

The comments of his fans did not wait before all the sensuality of the star of social networks.

“Beautiful as always,” one follower wrote. “Chulada beautiful woman”, an admirer put. “Wow, how beautiful and wonderful,” one fan responded. “Look at nothing but BEAUTY,” another follower added. “You are very beautiful and beautiful,” another admirer said. “What a great body my sky”, could also be read among the comments.

Yanet García had already raised the temperature of social networks with other equally hot images.

