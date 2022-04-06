Yanet García is shown in a tiny dress that suited her perfectly

The famous Weather Girl, a fan of Tigres, does her thing on social networks and never ceases to amaze.

By:

Writing Passion Soccer April 06, 2022 10:45 a.m.

Yanet García does her thing on social networks and never ceases to amaze. Through her Instagram account, the fanatical goddess of Tigres captivates her millions of followers when she brings out all her beauty.

Known as the Weather Girl for her role in Televisa’s Hoy program, the fitness influencer owns a slender figure as a result of her training that has made her a sensation on social networks.

The former driver becomes a topic of conversation with her photos to the delight not only of the fans of the feline group, but of all her followers, whom she captivates daily with her posts on Instagram.

With this tiny blue dress, Yanet García once again made it clear why she is considered one of the most beautiful women in the show. She also left nothing to her imagination because her fabric reveals all her curves as a result of her arduous and hot training routines.

Photo: Instagram @iamyanetgarcia



In any pose and with any outfit, the Mexican knows how to do it in front of and behind the camera. The 31-year-old woman owns a unique style and, as is customary, when highlighting her attributes in each of her photos, the thousands of “likes” and her comments did not wait long.