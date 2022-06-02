Entertainment

Yanet García lowers her bra straps and covers herself with her hands wearing lace underwear

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Janet Garcia.

Photo: Archive / Reforma Agency

Yanet Garcia He captured the eyes on Instagram with one of the most sensual images he has shared so far. The weather girl is known for her voluptuous rear and she has become quite the star of social media for her hot photos.

To start the month of June, Yanet made a publication that left everyone very heated where she was seen in lace underwear. The star’s outfit had transparencies that left little to the imagination. It was evident that Yanet lowered the straps of her bra and in order not to show too much, she covered her breasts.

“Hello June,” wrote Yanet.

The comments after the publication did not wait and Galilea Montijo He responded by making faces with hearts. The fire emoji also reigned among the comments of all her fans.

“That look,” one follower wrote. “I am from head to toe for you,” replied a fan in English. “You have amazing skin,” one admirer added. “Definitely hands full,” another follower put in. “One of the best photos,” another fan wrote. “Beautiful princess”, could also be read.

In previous days, Yanet had published several equally hot photos.

Keep reading

Yanet García forgets the micro thongs and poses with her dog Mamacita
Yanet García gets flirtatious with a lace outfit and attracts attention
Yanet García and her revealing swimsuit with a smile that exposes her beauty

Source link

Photo of James James8 mins ago
0 11 1 minute read

Related Articles

Trailer for ‘Angelyne’, Peacock’s miniseries about the queen of billboards – Video

9 mins ago

Shakira and Gerard Pique, the break? She would have grilled it with another!

10 mins ago

Belinda raised the temperature with a translucent look

19 mins ago

The Filmoteca screens ‘The Boy Who Could Be King’ by Joe Cornish

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button