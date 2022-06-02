Yanet García lowers her bra straps and covers herself with her hands wearing lace underwear

Yanet Garcia He captured the eyes on Instagram with one of the most sensual images he has shared so far. The weather girl is known for her voluptuous rear and she has become quite the star of social media for her hot photos.

To start the month of June, Yanet made a publication that left everyone very heated where she was seen in lace underwear. The star’s outfit had transparencies that left little to the imagination. It was evident that Yanet lowered the straps of her bra and in order not to show too much, she covered her breasts.

“Hello June,” wrote Yanet.

The comments after the publication did not wait and Galilea Montijo He responded by making faces with hearts. The fire emoji also reigned among the comments of all her fans.

“That look,” one follower wrote. “I am from head to toe for you,” replied a fan in English. “You have amazing skin,” one admirer added. “Definitely hands full,” another follower put in. “One of the best photos,” another fan wrote. “Beautiful princess”, could also be read.

In previous days, Yanet had published several equally hot photos.

Keep reading

• Yanet García forgets the micro thongs and poses with her dog Mamacita

• Yanet García gets flirtatious with a lace outfit and attracts attention

• Yanet García and her revealing swimsuit with a smile that exposes her beauty