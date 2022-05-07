Yanet García, Mexican “La Chica del Clima”, models a risky animal print trikini from behind

Yanet Garcia once again captivated millions of fans on social networks with one of his most daring posts, in which he appeared with a animal print swimsuit that exposed all its charms.

Although the Mexican model achieved great popularity thanks to her work as host of the morning show ‘Hoy’, her success as the “Climate Girl” began thanks to the program ‘Gente Regia’ produced by Televisa in her home state of Monterrey, Nuevo León, where began to attract attention thanks to its shapely curves. However, after several years of effort and dedication, she managed to become one of the most charismatic presenters on Mexican television, until she became a celebrity in social networks.

And it was exactly through her Instagram profile, where the Mexican actress also attracted all eyes while bask in the sun’s rays in a daring bikini from Animal Print that he stretched while exposing his shapely rear.

As happens in most publications, the model received the ovation of her loyal fans who in a short time qualified her with thousands of heart-shaped reactions and a shower of messages in which they confirmed that she knows how to look perfectly all kinds of garments, from tight sports outfits to the most daring lingerie.

But although she overflows with sensuality in each publication she shares, the hot bathing suit she used on this occasion has not only attracted attention recently, because weeks ago Yanet García shared other images of the hot photo session she did on the beach and in the who showed off to share other angles of the anatomy that she has achieved thanks to a healthy lifestyle as well as demanding exercise routines that also led her to position herself as a influencer.

This is how she not only showed off in front of the camera, but also showed off another angle of her voluptuous anatomy from behind.

While, in another snapshot, the 31-year-old from Monterrey paralyzed the hearts of her admirers while posing “in the jungle, the mighty jungle” between which was lost to expose its statuesque silhouette.

