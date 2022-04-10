Yanet García, Mexican “La Chica del Clima”, models tiny bikinis in front of the sea and from the pool

Yanet Garcia rose to fame as a television host, but in addition to becoming the sensual “Climate Girl” of the program ‘Hoy’, she continues to show that she is an expert when it comes to pleasing her loyal fans on social networks, with whom she continually shares daring images that give something to talk about due to the tiny clothes you wear.

And it is that, since he decided to join the list of celebrities who set fire through the OnlyFans platform, he has not stopped publishing brief previews of his exclusive content within his official social networks, where he manages to paralyze the hearts of millions of fans.

As an example of this, there is one of his most recent Instagram posts, where he again showed off his ability to cause a stir while modeling in front of the camera.

Walking in front of the sea and from the pool, it was how the Mexican model appeared posing on this occasion. But as usual for her 14.6 million followers, she showed off her statuesque silhouette wearing tiny bikinis that perfectly highlighted her curves.

The video that in a few hours managed to exceed 260 thousand reproductions, appears the one born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, wearing a red two-piece swimsuit embellished with fringes on the sideswith which she showed off her stunning beauty before the camera.

Likewise, she immersed herself in the pool while wearing another seductive zebra print bathing suit that earned her all kinds of praise and congratulations for having one of the most beautiful silhouettes on social networks.

Although in recent days she has caused a stir with her tiny swimsuits, previously Yanet García was placed under the spotlight thanks to the fiery transparent lingerie garments that left very little to the imagination, with which she also improvised catwalks in the middle of nature to show their tiny outfits in detail.

