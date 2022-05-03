Yanet García raises the temperature with her beauty

Yanet García was very active on social networks this past Monday, sharing multimedia content that immediately went viral and inviting her more than 14.7 million Instagram followers to ask her questions.

One of the queries of an order nature that you received yanet was as follows: “I am your fan. Keep doing YouTube.” “Awww I see a lot of comments on my YouTube channel! I promise that I will return 2 months ago my grandmother passed away and my family and I are still recovering from such a great loss, but I will return to create a lot of content for you” was the response from the media.

A few hours ago, Yanet Garcia She once again demonstrated all her beauty on social networks. The artist from Monterrey published a black and white photograph on her official Instagram account that took all the eyes of her millions of fans from all over the planet. The Latina wore a single garment and a towel on her head. The former weather presenter of the television signal conquered her followers with a penetrating gaze and medium earrings.

Screenshot Instagram Yanet Garcia

A red heart emoji and a fire emoji was the simple and short text that Lewis Howes’s ex-partner chose as a caption for his aforementioned post on the camera network.

This aforementioned publication Garcia garnered thousands of likes on Instagram, easily overcoming the barrier of a thousand hearts in just hours. “What a spectacular photo you are beautiful Yanet García, beautiful”, “Don’t suck that asshole cheats on this woman!” and “My God looks like a princess, a vision that casts a spell on a man” In addition to receiving a flood of praise in her comments. “They were some of the most outstanding messages that the famous model received in her post.