Yanet García shows even tonsils in a spicy photo with a thread garment

Showing off her daring touch, the spectacular fitness model and fan of UANL Tigers of Liga MX, Yanet García, He once again shocked his millions of admirers on Instagram with his most recent photograph where he once again delighted them by showing off his tremendous physical attributes with a provocative garment of thread.

Wearing a striking one-piece thread swimsuit in gold, Yanet posed standing and turning her back on the camera, showing off her tremendous peach and her delicate curves, pleasing her millions of fans who applauded once again the mischief of the former weather girl on Televisa.

“Don’t listen to what people say, look at what they do,” published Yanet.

The photo was one more preview of what you can find on the exclusive content platform of the royal model, who has spoiled her followers with this type of image where she leaves very little to the imagination.

Yanet continues to conquer hearts and make her way on social networks with this type of content, positioning herself as one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram Mexico, where she already has nearly 15 million followers.

WHO IS YANET GARCIA?

Yanet Cristal García San Migue was born on November 14, 1990 in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, beginning her career as a presenter, model and now a businesswoman.

In Mexico, the program titled Gente Regia became popular for her appearances as a weather presenter, which projected her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of the Hoy program, one of the most popular shows on Televisa.

Yanet García is currently living in New York, United States.

Contrary to what many think, the beautiful Mexican presenter, Yanet García, does not have a single cosmetic operation on her body and the tremendous physique of the Monterrey native is the product of years and years of exercise discipline, so the former girl from the climate is not deprived in showing off its results.

