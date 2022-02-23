Yanet García shows why she is the favorite of Instagram

Yanet García said goodbye, last week, to the remains of her grandmother immersed in deep sadness and thanked the thousands of messages and expressions of affection that both she and her family have received after the loss of one of the most important people in her life.

“My heart is broken RIP GRANDMA You’ll live forever in my heart. GRANDMOTHER I LOVE YOU SO MUCH Fly, fly very high (I share this personal and private moment with you because you have always been with me. Thank you for all the signs of affection and support, my family and I are very grateful)” he indicated yanet on your Instagram profile.

In the last hours, Yanet Garcia shared a video on his official account Instagram that conquered a large part of its millions of followers around the world. In it you can see the Latina displaying all her beauty before the camera for a professional production intended for her OnlyFans account. The native of Monterrey wore a daring set of nude color. In addition, the Aztec artist complemented her look with her hair loose with waves and her lips painted red.

An at sign and a fire emoji was the short epigraph that he chose Garcia to accompany your recent multimedia content on the popular little camera network.

Source: Instagram Yanet Garcia

As expected, this post, which has Lewis Howes’s ex-partner as its main protagonist, was quickly filled with views, easily surpassing the 191,000 barrier. In addition, García received in his publication hundreds of messages of affection and praise from his most faithful fans towards his magnificent physical figure and his outfit.