Yanet García teaches the most delicious in a New York car

Yanet García captivates social networks with her beauty from the streets of the Big Apple where she decided to pose in front of a car showing the most delicious thing that paralyzed her followers. Keep reading…

October 03, 2022 10:40 p.m.

Yanet Garcia She is one of the most followed influencers on Instagram, with more than 14 million followers who applaud her among the various photographs where her statuesque figure poses, as well as the designs and fashion combinations that make her a reference.

On multiple occasions, we have seen the model and television presenter show off her charm in images where she wears a bikini, dresses, sets of different colors from well-known clothing brands, being the main image, since she has the enviable silhouette that paralyzes all her admirers.

Secondly, a favorite place which he selects to pose as cars are neverwhere he does not skimp on selecting a variety of models whether in the studio or on the street, highlighting his spectacular profile that is filled with compliments in a matter of minutes, increasing the number of fans every day.

From a photographic fan, he took advantage of being in New York to pose in front of a traditional city taxi, which are particularly yellow brand nissantransport that provides the comfort of your seats, superior identification coneintegrates GPS for its satellite location, electric motor, internal conditioning and speed up to 150km/h.

In the photo, we can see Janet Garcia posing in front of the taxi Manhattan carrying a delicious Starbucks coffee in his handmoment to enjoy to the maximum with the favorite formula of speed and flavor instantly.

+ Look at the image that captivated everyone: