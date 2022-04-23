Yanet García turns on Instagram with bikinazo and makes her rear the focus of attention

Yanet Garcia She is a very sensual girl and that is how she is seen every day on social networks. The well-known “weather girl” has a large digital platform and on Instagram she has more than 14 million followers. Her fans follow her profile to not miss details of all her hot pictures of her.

The one who was the host of the Televisa program “Hoy” never ceases to amaze with her racy photos and on Friday, April 22, she shared one that would have made many nervous. As everyone knows, Yanet is known for her voluptuous figure and she was seen with a feline bikini. Adjusting the straps of her swimsuit, in the image Yanet is seen from the back, making her rearguard the focus of attention.

Yanet’s buttocks have been talked about since she went viral a few years ago for her reports on the weather in Mexico. After the publication of the photo, her fans did not take long to respond and leave messages praising what was surely to her liking.

“My God, you are a beauty,” one fan wrote. “What a beauty,” replied one admirer. “Super beautiful,” said one follower. “Absolutely beautiful young girl,” another fan wrote. “I like the way you look in a bathing suit,” another fan replied. “Absolutely beautiful as always heart”, could also be read between the comments.

And that is not the only bikinazo image that Yanet García has on Instagram. Here more of the weather girl beauty:

Keep reading

• Yanet García exposes her rear in a micro bikini to celebrate the start of the weekend

• Yanet García leans on a trunk and shows off her sensuality in lace underwear

• Yanet García exploits her beauty with lace lingerie