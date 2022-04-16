Yanet García turns on the networks with a daring PHOTO in a bikini

Yanet Garciawho gained fame for being “weather girl” from ‘Today‘, lit up the networks with his daring publication in Instagram in which he posed backs with a tiny bikini. The photo stole the attention of her fans who immediately filled her with “likes” and flattering comments, in which they recognized her beauty and spectacular figure.

The model began her career on television by being part of the program ‘Royal People‘ of Televisa Monterrey, because her participation became very popular, the 31-year-old earned a place in the morning of ‘Today’ where her fame spread and she became one of the favorites. Despite her success, Garcia decided to try her luck at USA and started uploading content to onlyfans.

Yanet García poses in networks Photo: IG @iamyanetgarcia

Yanet García shines in a bikini

Yanet Garcia have used their social networks Instagramwhere she already has 14.6 million followers, to promote her content on the adult platform, for which she constantly shares some photos of her photo sessions in which she shows off her spectacular figure in different clothes, including lingerie and swimsuits. in two pieces.

Yesterday, the model surprised her fans with her publication in which wore a tiny bikini in pink and yellow tones. “It’s Friday” (It’s Friday), can be read in the description of the photo in which it has already accumulated more than 150 thousand “likes” and hundreds of comments, including “Bella”, “Precious” and “You are perfect” . Also, on her Instagram stories, she uploaded another picture with which she invited to join her OnlyFans page.

Yanet García poses from behind Photo: IG @iamyanetgarcia

Yanet García auditioned in 2013 to be part of Our Beauty Nuevo Leon, a contest prior to the Nuestra Belleza México national contest, however, it was not selected. Years later, she rose to fame as ‘La Chica del Clima’ on the ‘Gente Regia’ program and later on ‘Hoy’. Now, she follows her career as a model and uploads content on OnlyFans, platform that has been joined by several celebrities such as Ninel Count.

