Yanet García warms up Instagram posing in strappy lingerie that barely covers the most intimate

Yanet Garcia She is a true specialist who knows how to make the most of her social networks and a recent photograph was no exception. The famous former weather girl He uploaded a post to his Instagram account that raised the temperature of his loyal followers by several degrees..

A few hours ago, the Mexican, who has become one of the most desired women of the moment, did her thing and shared an image where she let herself be admired posing sensually for the camera, dressed in lace and strappy lingerie, color blue, which, if you pay attention, her panties can barely cover the most intimate part of that infamous figure.

“Latina 🔥💙”, wrote the 31-year-old from Monterrey at the bottom of the postcard that has received thousands of little red hearts and an avalanche of compliments where her sensuality and statuesque body stand out.

“Perfection made a woman 👏👏”, “You have really delicious curves 😍😮” and “Sexy, charming and with attributes that many would already like to have 😍😮”, are part of the compliments that are repeated in the comments section.

Just a few days ago, Yanet García stirred up the chicken coop on the famous social network through a photo in which she can be seen holding on to a wall with her leg raised, wearing heels and a tight string bodysuit that allows us to appreciate in all its splendor those shapely legs and well-formed rear guard that characterize her.

You may also like:

–Yanet García shows off her rear in a dental floss bikini mounted on a jet ski

–Demi Rose shines in a suggestive pose with a thread swimsuit that cannot with her rear

–Jessica Burciaga, the double of Jennifer López, very willingly accepts the comparisons made between them