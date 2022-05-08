Entertainment

Yanet García wore her tremendous “peach” with a daring swimsuit

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

The loyal fan of UANL Tigers and former host of TelevisaYanet García fell in love with her followers with her tremendous attributes in her most recent postcard, where she wore her tremendous attributes in a daring swimsuit.

Through her official Instagram account, Yanet García shared a photo with a spicy striped swimsuit, delighting her fans, who soon filled the publication with likes and comments.

Also read: Dania Méndez shows off her “treasures” with a spicy translucent outfit (Photos)

Yanet García is used to promoting her exclusive content on her social networks, only on Instagram she captivates her more than 14.5 million followers.

In Mexico, her appearances as presenter of Climate in the program “Gente Regia” became popular, which projected her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of Hoy en Televisa.

Follow us on

Daniel Castaños, Bachelor of Communication Sciences, graduated from the Universidad Autónoma de Occidente, with experience in sports radio and television, was an intern at TV Azteca in Mexico City, loves, lives and breathes soccer, a faithful follower of Chivas Stripes from Guadalajara and Real Madrid, always objective and eager to improve. He is currently the editor of the Soy Fútbol page.

see more

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

House of the Dragon: Who is Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game of Thrones prequel

8 mins ago

Met Gala: Ryan Reynolds reacts as his wife Blake Lively presents her second dress of the night

20 mins ago

Lionel Messi more efficient than Karim Benzema this season, the canvas ignites

22 mins ago

What to watch today on TV? Sunday May 8, 2022 | Television

33 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button