Yanet García wore her tremendous “peach” with a daring swimsuit

The loyal fan of UANL Tigers and former host of TelevisaYanet García fell in love with her followers with her tremendous attributes in her most recent postcard, where she wore her tremendous attributes in a daring swimsuit.

Through her official Instagram account, Yanet García shared a photo with a spicy striped swimsuit, delighting her fans, who soon filled the publication with likes and comments.

Yanet García is used to promoting her exclusive content on her social networks, only on Instagram she captivates her more than 14.5 million followers.

In Mexico, her appearances as presenter of Climate in the program “Gente Regia” became popular, which projected her in her career as a host, becoming one of the figures of Hoy en Televisa.