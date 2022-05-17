Yanira Berríos explains photos of a street fight that circulate in networks

In the images, the tiktoker is seen starring in a strong street fight with another woman. The seller talks about it on her YouTube channel.

The renowned Salvadoran tiktoker Yanira Berrios came to the fore of a new controversy that arose last weekend on the Chinese social network.

This time it is not about rivalries with other content generators, but about some photographs in which he is seen starring in a street fight with another woman, a man and a third person who appears to be a minor.

Internet users reacted to the images that went viral, judging and pointing to the entrepreneur of the Historic Center of San Salvador.

The news soon reached the home of Berríos, who this Monday has stepped out to refer to these photographs and the story behind them, because it is his daughters who have been most affected.

Photos circulating on Tiktok.

On TikTok, he informed his millions of followers that this brawl did happen, but that there is no video because it happened a long time ago. Likewise, he assures that whoever is behind all this is someone who has dedicated himself to throwing hate at him on social networks.

“The story is on my YouTube channel…”, he can be heard saying. And indeed, on the social network of videos, the girl Yani offers her version, in a 9:57 minute video.

“I just found out about some photos that are circulating that I hit someone …”, begins by saying the tiktoker.

Berríos reaffirms that such a fight did occur and emphasizes that “what was not in his year, do not hurt him.” After reminding her more than 93,000 subscribers that no one is perfect, the seller confesses that in her past she was an explosive woman who did not leave anyone and that when someone looked for her, she found her.

Later, she narrates that the day of those photos, she went out to talk with someone. At a certain moment, while they were drinking and talking, this lady’s partner arrived and hit her. “Where she hit him, I came and blew it. I gave him one (punch). And look, what do you think, that when I blew it, then it was his wife, that is, the one I was defending, it came over me … ”, she detailed.

The popular tiktoker offers an explanation of the photos that circulate on networks, where she is seen starring in a fight.

Just at that moment, she reacted and someone who was passing by at the time took the photos that are circulating today on networks.

The girl Yani assures that over the years, life and the experiences she has lived through have changed her and she is currently aware that problems are not solved with blows, that it is best to talk about it. Hence, she is able to accept when her detractors ask her for a selfie, despite the fact that they make it clear that they do not like her or agree with her content. In addition, she recommends her followers not to try to defend anyone, because she always loses out.

After publishing her version of the events, she received the support of several of her subscribers on YouTube: “Cordial greetings, my beautiful! Yanira I do not know her in person and I have a lot of love for her for being an exemplary person, a warrior. Keep going with her Videos, God watch over her steps wherever she is 🌺🇸🇻🌸🇺🇸”, “NOTHING FROM THE OTHER WORLD…. I ALWAYS ADMIRE HER 😉 KEEP MAKING MORE VIDEOS”, “Well, we’re not with the earring anymore, hearts beautiful. We love you girl Yani ❤️”, “so cute 🤧❤ for her daughters! Just like my mother gives a bad life to a good life 🤧❤”, were some of the messages received by the girl Yani.

