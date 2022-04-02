Yankees already made him a juicy offer for Aaron Judge

New York Yankees Right now they have renewal number 1 as their number 1 priority. by Aaron Judge, which should be ready before MLB Opening Day if they do not want the Judge to become a free agent at the end of 2022. The truth is that both parties positively seek an agreement and apparently, it has already reached Judge Cashman’s first offer and it’s pretty juicy.

According to information from Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Judge and his people would have already received the first proposal for a contract extension, of which, although it is not known how many years it is, Heyman’s sources inform him that the Juez would have an average salary of $30 million per season, making him the highest paid on the Yankees, behind only Gerrit Cole (whose average salary is $36 million) and above Giancarlo Stanton ($29 million per season).

With Judge reaching 30 years old in 2022, the team would like to have a contract extension that is between 6 and 7 years, trying to convince the right fielder to stay not so much for the extension but for the large amount of money that would be winning, aware that the Judge’s age is a factor.

The Yankees and Judge did not agree on salary arbitration in their last year under team control, so if they don’t reach a contract extension before Opening Day, they will have to go to an arbitration hearing once. campaign started.