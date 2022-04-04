Sports

Yankees and Mets trade between them; they trade pitchers

For the 16th time in the history of the New York franchises, the Mets and the Yankees They have made a swap. The New York rivals on Sunday exchanged relievers from the Dominican Republic. The set of Queens sent to the right Miguel Castro to the Bronx in exchange for left-hander Joely Rodríguez.

It’s been nearly four years since the last trade between the Big Apple teams, when they traded Minor Leaguers in April 2018. The last major prospect trade was also a reliever in 2004, when the Bombers acquired Mike Stanton by the Dominican Felix Heredia.

Sunday’s transaction could solve a problem at each club. The Yankees needed a right-handed reliever while Zack Britton recovers from Tommy John surgery, and the Mets now have a left-hander in their bullpen.

