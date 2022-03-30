Yankees announce their rotation for the start of the 2022 season

New York Yankees they have enough pending things for the beginning of the 2022 MLB seasonhow is his starting rotation, having some pitchers with doubts due to injury how Jameson Taillon or Luis Severinoor the space that could have a revelation from last year how the Cuban Nestor Cortes Jr.; the truth is that manager Aaron Boone You have already decided what the minimum rotation will look like at the beginning of the campaign.

According to information from Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Aaron Boone has decided that his rotation will look like this for Opening Day: Gerrit Cole, Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon, Nestor Cortes Jr.; however, it seems that Severino could be in doubt after news that the pitcher’s next start would be delayed.

Such a rotation is expected for the first series against the Boston Red Sox, with ace Gerrit Cole earning his third consecutive Opening Day start with the Yankees, having had the honor of doing so in 2020 and 2021.

Another of the pitchers who could occupy a space at some point in the regular season would be the prospect Luis Gil and the young Deivi García.