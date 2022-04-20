Yankees beat Tigres despite Cole’s failures
DETROIT — Gerrit Cole had the shortest performance of his career, 1 2/3 innings, but Clarke Schmidt and four other relievers allowed three hits without allowing a score, and the New York Yankees beat the Tigers 4-2 on Tuesday night. Detroit.
The match was the first of the series between the two teams.
Cole matched a career high of five walks. He allowed two runs and one hit and had 37 strikes on 68 pitches.
Entering his third season on a $324 million, nine-year deal, the 31-year-old right-hander has a 6.35 ERA in three starts and has worked into the sixth inning just once.
In what was his 2,996th hit, Detroit’s Miguel Cabrera singled off Cole as the leadoff hitter in the second inning.
New York relievers got 22 scoreless outs. Schmidt (1-2) was the best performer, allowing two hits in 3 1/3 innings to earn his first major league win.
Dominican Wandy Peralta had five outs, Clay Holmes two, and Miguel Castro and Cuban Aroldis Chapman three each. Chapman pitched a perfect ninth inning and earned his second save.
The match lasted three hours 59 minutes on a cold night.
Tigers starter Tyler Alexander (0-1) gave up two unearned runs, one hit and two walks in one inning, throwing 42 pitches for three outs.
For the Tigres, the Venezuelans Miguel Cabrera 3-1, one scored and Víctor Reyes 1-0. Puerto Rican Willi Castro 3-0, one produced.