Yankees blank Blue Jays behind Severino
NEW YORK — Michael King emerged from the jam inherited by Aroldis Chapman, with the bases loaded and no outs, to preserve the New York Yankees’ 3-0 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.
Before that outcome, Dominican Luis Severino became the first Major League pitcher to strike out fellow countryman Vladimir Guerrero three times.
Guerrero struck out four for the first time in his career, one night after hitting three homers while going 4-for-4.
With a 3-0 lead, Cuban Chapman threw 16 pitches, of which only four were strikes. He walked all three of Toronto’s bottom-of-the-order hitters: Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal and pinch-hitter Matt Chapman.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone retired Chapman and sent King, a 26-year-old right-hander.
In his first major league save opportunity, King struck out George Springer on three pitches. With a fastball, he called the third strike.
And when Guerrero was in the on-deck circle, Bo Bichette watched a strike go by, before hitting a soft line drive to second baseman DJ LeMahieu, who threw to first for the double play and final out.
The Yankees shut out Toronto for the second time in the four-game series.
Severino (1-0) allowed two hits in five innings, with six strikeouts and a pair of walks. He was followed by Lucas Luetge, the Dominican Miguel Castro, Clay Holmes and Chad Green, before the drama of the ninth chapter.
For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Guerrero 4-0, Raimel Tapia 4-1, Espinal 3-0. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 3-1.
For the Yankees, the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres 2-0.