Yankees: Boone concerned about COVID protocol in Canada

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was concerned about the impact it could have on his lineup because players who haven’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus wouldn’t be able to travel to Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto.

The Canadian government requires that everyone must have received a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — or one dose in the case of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — at least 14 days before entering the country.

“It will be interesting to see how that situation evolves,” Boone said Sunday. “I think we still have a few that haven’t been vaccinated, so we’re going to keep a close eye on that situation and see what happens. But there is no doubt that it is a concern.”

The Yankees will make their first visit to Toronto for a three-game series beginning May 2 against their AL East rivals.

“The parties have agreed that any player who, as a result of government regulation such as this, is unable or ineligible to play in a game (or games) of the season due to his/her vaccination status will be ineligible for placement on the roster. disabled by COVID-19, but will be added to the list of restricted players … without the right to payment or the accrued Major League Baseball season ticket service during such period of unavailability,” according to a letter from deputy legal counsel by the players’ union, Matt Nussbaum, sent to Major League Baseball senior vice president Patrick Houlihan, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter says the agreement on unvaccinated players and travel to Canada will run through the end of the 2022 campaign.

“It’s an individual decision,” Boone said. “Now, if it becomes a problem, I will have to discuss it with the players. But in the end it is something that I see as an individual decision. I understand that it is something that has become an issue that divides us as a nation, in the world.”