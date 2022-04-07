Sports

Yankees cut Dominican OF taken from the Red Sox

This Thursday morning, the Yankees made one last move on their rostersince the deadline to send the lists of 40 players was agreed until noon, Eastern time in the United States.

Through a statement on social networks, New York made official the incorporation into the roster of Venezuelan utility player Marwin González, who had accepted a minor league agreement with an invitation to Spring Training in mid-March. The same way, assigned Dominican center fielder Jeisson Rosariowhom he had taken from waivers of the red sox Recently.

One last move was also announced. Receiver Ben Rortvedt was placed on the 10-day disabled list as he is still recovering from an oblique injury. Rortvedt, 24, was one of the Twins players involved in the mega-trade between New York and Minnesota that brought Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson to the Big Apple for Gio Urshela and Gary Sanchez to the Twins.

