Yankees fans throw debris at Guardians outfielders

NEW YORK – Fans in the right field bleachers hurled bottles, cans and debris at Cleveland Guardians outfielders in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch hitter Gleyber Torres had RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-5 victory on Saturday.

Instead of a celebration, Aaron Judge and his Yankees teammates ran to the wall in right center field, trying to calm the crowd as security personnel joined in the effort.



1 Related

Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase (0-2) came within a strike of preserving a 5-4 lead when Kiner-Falefa hit a 100 mph fastball for a tying double. Rookie left fielder Steven Kwan ran hard against the wall chasing the ball and jerked, and a coach came out to check on him.

Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed to the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence on the left to confront at least one fan face-to-face, while another fan nearby made a dismissive gesture.

“Brutal,” Straw said in his postgame availability. “Worst fanbase on the planet.”

ESPN Deportes, ESPN+ and the ESPN family of channels bring you all the live excitement of Major League Baseball in 2022, from spring training to the fall postseason. Monday April 25

• Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m. ET Wednesday, April 27

• Astros at Rangers, 8:05 p.m. ET Subscribe Now to ESPN+ (US Only)

Cleveland manager Terry Francona, acknowledging that the Guardians were a little emotional late in the game, wasn’t as disgruntled as Straw, but just as disappointed.

“I don’t think people can throw things at our players on the field,” Francona said. “That’s never going to be okay.”

Torres followed up by hitting a single to right center field for the winning score. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball into the hole, several fans began throwing objects at them.

“Obviously, there’s no room to throw things on the field in that situation,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “I’ll get more clarity on that, but obviously, we certainly don’t want to put anybody in harm’s way.”

Yankees players, who first ran to meet Torres at the bases to celebrate, then ran to the outfield spot to quell the ruckus.

“I didn’t know what was going on, but that can’t happen,” said Kiner-Falefa, in his first season with the Yankees. “I love the atmosphere, I love the fans, I love everything about them, but we won with class.”

The Yankees won for the fourth time in five games and recorded their second win after a rare bullpen collapse.

Chad Green gave up a two-out, two-run homer to Austin Hedges in the eighth that put Cleveland up 4-3. Miguel Castro (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the win.

“We love the intensity,” Boone said. “But obviously, you can’t throw things on the field.”

Associated Press contributed to this report.