Yankees fans throw objects from the stands at Guardians players

A sector of the Yankees’ stands threw numerous objects this Saturday to the players of the Cleveland Guardians nothing more materialize the victory of the New Yorkers by ‘walk-off’.

With the game tied 4-4 in the ninth inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa at second base for the Yankees, the Venezuelan Gleyber Torres hit a hit to the garden right that allowed Kiner-Falefa to score the winning run for New York (5-4).

The Colombian Óscar Mercado and Myles Straw went for the ball without faith and already knowing that the game was totally lost for the Guardians, but at that moment cans and bottles began to fall onto the field.

Mercado, who managed to grab one of those objects in the air, confronted the Yankees fans that they were throwing garbagebut the fans not only did not stop but continued to throw more and more objects.

More Guardians players arrived in the area and Yankees players such as Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge also approached, who, interrupting the celebration of their victory, asked those fans to calm down and tried to calm the situation.

Shortly before that incident, Straw had been seen climbing the fence in the ninth inning and responding to yells from Yankees fans.

Mercado and Straw assured that the confrontation with that sector of the Yankees’ stands began when some of those fans celebrated that Steven Kwan, of the Guardians, he hit the wall while trying to catch a ball.

“They have no class… They are the worst fans on the planet,” Straw said after the match, according to The Athletic portal.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also criticized the unfortunate behavior of that group of fans.

“There is no place to throw things on the field,” he said in statements collected by the official MLB portal.

The Yankees and the Guardians will meet again on Sunday also at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx (New York, United States).