The New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins have struck a blockbuster deal that will see veteran Josh Donaldson and young Hawaiian Isiah Kiner-Falefa head to the Bronx. Rookie catcher Ben Rortvedt is also already a part of the Yankees. The Dominican catcher Gary Sánchez and Colombian infielder Gio Urshela They will travel to Minneapolis.

Donaldson is owed $50 million on his remaining contract, though the Yankees are fully absorbing the salary. Donaldson has a five-team no-trade clause, though it’s not known if the Yankees were one of the five clubs on his roster or if he waived his clause to travel to New York:

This mammoth deal creates a shakeup in both clubs’ rosters and ends Kiner-Falefa’s tenure in Minnesota after just one day. The Twins only acquired Kiner-Falefa from the Texas Rangers for Mitch Garver on Saturday.

Now the former Gold Glove (2020) has turned into a much bigger deal that has the Twins taking a significant salary off his books. Another twist could be in the offing, as Minnesota is said to be uninterested in retaining the ‘Kraken’ Sanchez.

After a winter of speculation about how the Yankees would approach their infield, the Bronx Bombers have now installed Donaldson as their new everyday third baseman and Kiner-Falefa as their new shortstop.

New York linked up with IKF (Isiah Kiner-Falefa) earlier this winter, so the team finally made it even after their brief layover in Minnesota. DJ LeMahieu can float between first and second base, sharing time with Gleyber Torres at cornerstone and Luke Voit at first base with newcomer Ronald Guzman.

The designated hitter job is also a possibility to give players at-bats, depending on how much field time lanky veteran Giancarlo Stanton can handle.