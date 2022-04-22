Sports

Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not want to be the victim of Miguel Cabrera | baseball 123

Photo of James James4 hours ago
Diego Rivero/ Diego Rivero

After New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone frustrated Cabrera’s last at-bat in his attempt to achieve hit number 3,000, he assured that they are already at hand.

“Miggy was talking to me with his mouth open after I called for the walk,” the Yankees captain said. “I told him we are even. He cost me a World Series in 2003, so now he can sleep on 2,999.”

For his part, the Creole responded to the action in an interview stating that Boone is not a good manager.

“It’s a hit before 3,000,” Miggy said of the Yankees captain. “Is your reliever taking me out more important than history? That’s not a good manager.”

It is expected that this Friday, April 22, Cabrera can make history and become the first Venezuelan to achieve 3,000 hits.

