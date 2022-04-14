Yankees on Vladimir: ‘Out of this world’
NEW YORK – Wednesday marked 44 years since the Yankees gave away chocolate bars to honor Reggie Jackson’s three home runs in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series the previous October.
On the street opposite, where the event took place, the Dominican Vladimir Guerrero Jr. starred in a show to remember, although this time it was not to the liking of the Yankees fans. The Blue Jays slugger hit three home runs with a bloody finger. Two of the homers came off ace Gerrit Cole, who took his hat off to his opponent’s performance in the New York 6–4 loss at home.
“Did you see that?” said Cole, who took off his cap in the sixth inning, in greeting to the Dominican, who had just hit a double. “If you had had a cap, you would also take it off. And he got better after that. OMG”.
It was the second three-homer game of the Dominican’s career, something his father–a Hall of Famer–never did. Guerrero ended up reaching a total of 14 bases in the match, after homering Cole in the first and third innings, as well as a double in the sixth and another home run against Nicaraguan Jonathán Loáisiga in the eighth.
“An otherworldly hit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It was something impressive. We got beaten by a big hitter today.”
“I wish it had been against another team, so I could have seen it on television and not live,” added Aaron Judge. “He is the type of player that he is. He can take over a match. He is going to be a tough opponent all year long.”