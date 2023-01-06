Sports

Yankees-Pirates trade for Reynols is cooking

The potential trade between Yankees and Pirates by star outfielder Bryan Reynolds, could have sped up yet again. Both organizations had been active in recent weeks trying to reach an agreement for the transfer of the Pittsburgh patrol car to the Big AppleHowever, the player package that the Buccaneers would have requested may have been the main obstacle in the transaction.

According to an article by journalist Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, among the suitors for the Reynolds trade are: Dodgers, Rangers, Guardians, Blue Jays and Yankees. In the case of New York, the Bronx team is still looking for options for a starting left fielder, along with Aaron Judge (RF) and Harrison Bader (CF).

Reynolds has a career OPS+ of 148, has demonstrated above-average defense in center field, and will be under contractual control of the club for three more seasons, Pittsburgh will continue to ask a lot of any team interested in acquiring the All-Star. of 2021.


ismael hernandez

ismael hernandez

