Yankees win 11th in a row with great attack against Blue Jays
TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs, Jameson Taillon gave up a run in three innings, and the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games, beating the Toronto Blue Jays 9-1 on Tuesday night.
Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning for five homers this season for New York, which leads the major leagues with 34 homers this season, including 23 in the last 11 games.
Judge’s homer was his ninth, tying teammate Anthony Rizzo as the major league leader this season. Judge has 13 RBIs in his last five games after hitting a two-run double as part of New York’s six-run seventh inning.
Taillon (2-1) gave up five hits, walked none and struck out four to win his second straight decision.
Josh Donaldson and Venezuelan Marwin González hit producer doubles. Aaron Hicks reached base four times and the Yankees improved to 18-3.
It is the seventh time in franchise history that New York has won 18 of its first 24 games.
The loss went to Adam Cimber (4-1).
For the Yankees, the Venezuelans Gleyber Torres 4-0, Marwin González 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
For the Blue Jays, the Dominicans Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4-2, Raimel Tapia 4-1, Santiago Espinal 3-1. Cuban Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 4-0.