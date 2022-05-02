Yann Barthes as a couple: The presenter of Daily maintains doubt around his life as a couple!

Facebook

A few years ago, Yann Barthes also rose to the rank of emblematic figures in the world of French television. Since then, he has been in the spotlight. His life is therefore constantly spied on by the paparazzi. If the professional career of the journalist seems rather well known to the public, it must be said that there are still things to learn about his private life, more precisely about his companion. Who could this mysterious woman be? A few clarifications here.

The identity of Yann Barthes’ companion: a mystery that remains to be discovered

Among people, there are some who have no trouble talking about their love affairs. Others, on the other hand, do not appreciate questions concerning this aspect of their life. Yann Barthes is part of this second category of personalities. When it comes to his private life, it is impossible to get the worms out of him. On this subject, the journalist indeed shows remarkable discretion.

Even on social networks, there are no pictures showing him in the company of a person who would be his partner. It will therefore be difficult to give the identity of half of Yann Barthes. Recently, however, leaks have occurred on the web and suggested that the journalist would have married on the sly. Yann Barthes personally did not provide any details on this subject.

Who is Yann Barthes?

Having already turned 47, because born on October 9, 1974, Yann Barthes is a presenter and a journalist who is doing wonders in the world of the small French screen. His prowess also allowed him to receive the prize for best journalist during the young talent trophies in 2010.

Although Yann Barthes directs various programs on behalf of several French channels, it must be said that he has his own production company called Bangumi. This company takes care of the production of several fairly popular programs including the Petit Journal.